Food to pay fines
December is Fine Forgiveness Month at the Livingston Parish Library. Participate by bringing nonperishable food items to any branch. For each item donated throughout the month, the library will waive $1 owed on library fines. All food items will be donated to Mighty Moms, a nonprofit organization seeking to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Patrons can take donations to the front desk of any Livingston library branch to dismiss their fines. Recommended items to donate include:
- Canned vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Pasta
- Dried beans
- Cornmeal
- Canned meats
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Flour
- Any canned, bagged or boxed non-perishable food item
While teen and juvenile accounts do not accrue fines, young people are encouraged to donate anyway.
Food donations are taken only in place of fines not in place of lost and/or damaged items, or other charges. The library will not give change for food items donated.
Winter concert
The Denham Springs High School Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present a winter concert in the school’s Hornsby Gym at 3 p.m., Sunday. The performance, led by director Carlye Latas, also will feature music by the United Sound. United Sound programs throughout the U.S. match students with intellectual or developmental disabilities with peer mentors in a school band to learn to play an instrument.
Arts Council features new member
The Parish Photography League has joined the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for 2019. This organization is made up of local photographers who share their passion and skills with like-minded people and is open to new members.
The Arts Council will be hosting a photography exhibit, “The Best of 2018”, in January and February from the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin Jan. 5 and end Feb. 23. The free opening reception is 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Jan. 12, at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will be present, and light refreshments will be served.
Christmas activities
Visit the Christmas in the Village Facebook page for activities.
- Christmas Caroling in the Village is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 22.
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.
- The SADD Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Food collection
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 in Walker and Mighty Moms are teaming to collect nonperishable food for children in the parish. Continuing Saturday and Sunday, Santa and a fire vehicle will drive routes with a vehicle behind them to collect the food. Visit the fire district's Facebook page to find specific times and routes for the Christmas collection. Weather may force changes.