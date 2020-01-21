On Jan. 15, nearly 200 people attended the Livingston Parish Business and Community Awards.
Todd Caruso was sworn in as the 2020 Livingston Parish Chamber Board chairman with wife, daughter, father and fellow board members standing with him. He was sworn in by newly elected Judge Brian Abels.
Caruso told attendees that he has been a member of the chamber since 2008, with his own law firm and now with Boyer, Hebert, Caruso and Angelle.
He said being a part of the chamber board “gives me an opportunity to positively promote our parish and the good people that are a part of it, including those who have history here, but even more important those who are new to our area and have chosen to move here and make a life here.
“In the past five years, our parish has been changing fast as we have all witnessed," he said. "The landscape has changed significantly with new businesses and developments. Business is going to continue to evolve and look for opportunities in our area, and we welcome the advancement of our economy that it brings.”
Businesses of the Year were announced at this event.
Alford Landscaping, of Denham Springs, owned by Kellie and Scott Alford for 12 years, was named the Livingston Parish Small Business of the Year.
"We are so honored to be nominated for this award. We love our parish and take pride in making it better,” the couple said.
The chamber said the business experienced a more than 23% growth in the year and serves clients including Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas and White Oak Plantation.
Gulf Coast Title was named the Livingston Parish Medium Business of the Year. President William "Bill" Adcock has been in the business for over 40 years. The Springfield location has been open for three years.
Gulf Coast Title implemented a sign concierge service, coaching programs and client gifts. An app to allow for clients to upload directly with ease is in the future, along with a newer online platform.
Farrell-Calhoun Paint Company Inc., on Florida Avenue in Denham Springs, is the Livingston Parish Large Business of the Year. The company, headquartered in Tennessee, has had a location in Livingston Parish for over 20 years. The business experienced revenue growth of 3%.
In 2019, the Livingston Parish location donated paint coating, labor or both for projects of a community nature including The Foster Village facility, Spotlight Theatre Players, A Door of Hope, Louisiana Association of Challenged Adults. Local staff also participate in community initiatives including the Litter Free LP Initiative.
Tommy Stojak was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year. His most recent business venture was transforming a location in Denham Springs and opening Uno, Dos, Tacos. He also owns Sombrero’s.
The award announcement described how Stojak started in restaurants at age 15 as a dishwasher and worked his way through positions until he opened he first location of Sombrero’s in Walker in his 20s. “Fast forward to now four locations, plus the launch of a new business concept opening his second location in Denham Springs.”
The Foster Village was awarded the 2019 Community Impact Award. The award recognizes organizations that are a community partner and have done outstanding work in addressing issues directly related to Livingston Parish.
One of the chamber's Leadership Project groups took on this project, which now serves at least one child a day.
Kacie Stewart was honored with the 2019 Chairman's Award. "Kacie is an active, engaged and dependable participant in all things chamber. She knows the value of the organization as a small business owner, and does her part and more to assure the organization is solid and strong making it better prepared to assist our businesses," said Candy Forbes, chamber board chairwoman for 2019.
The chamber's revenue source includes programming and events for business to market and connect with like minded businesses. Stewart led two of those events including the Expo and the first post-flood Gala. That event provided both start up and ongoing funds for the newly formed, Livingston Chamber Foundation which works with charitable and education needs in Livingston Parish.
John Blount, of Litter Free LP, was named the inaugural recipient of the Livingston Parish Community Leadership Award. The award was created to recognize business leaders who take the initiative and opportunity to lead on projects that benefit and make the parish better.
"John sets the bar for where we should all hope to achieve in care and action in our community. He has taken his actions to the next level and has engaged a diverse group of people to be a part of the parish wide effort to bring awareness and action to the litter impacts in our parish," Forbes said.
Chamber President April Wehrs said drainage and litter are top concerns of parish residents. "We can all have the thoughts of what would make things better. Going the next step and actually taking action is the only way to make it happen," she said.
Albany was presented with the Livingston Parish Associate of the Year Award, which honors a non business that aligns with goals of serving and enhancing communities and advancing the economy in Livingston Parish. Albany Mayor Eileen Bates McCarrol accepted the award.
"Presenting this award to the Town of Albany was an easy choice. Mayor Eileen Bates McCarrol has hit the ground running and is working to advance business opportunities for Albany. The area was already set for growth and the officials are adjusting in areas that will position the community for smart growth,” Wehrs said.
The chamber said Albany participates in promotions including the Love LP and Litter Free LP Initiatives. Crews from Albany have the most people participating showing a willingness to work on a collaborative effort. It added the business community of Albany has seen a surge in engagement through chamber programs.