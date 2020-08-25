HAMMOND — Cypress Pointe Hospital announced Aug. 14 that it has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for overall patient experiences.
CMS uses a five-star quality rating system to measure the experiences Medicare beneficiaries have with their health plan and health care system, according to a news release.
Cypress Pointe Hospital was one of 266 out of 3,400 hospitals nationwide to receive five stars, and one of 15 hospitals in Louisiana to be recognized with five stars.
Recently Cypress Pointe Hospital also received full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System.
“Cypress Pointe Hospital is proud to have earned a five-star rating for overall patient experiences and to be celebrating a new certification based on the quality of care we provide our patients,” said Cypress Pointe Hospital President and CEO Glenda Dobson. “Our mission will always be to provide quality health care from our family to yours. We would like to thank all of our physicians and staff who have made these achievements possible.”