PONCHATOULA — The board overseeing Port Manchac can lease the property for a mixed-use development, the Louisiana Attorney General said in a recent opinion that appears to clear the way for the board to vote on a controversial swamp resort.

The South Tangipahoa Port Commission had sought advice from Jeff Landry's office about its legal authority to move forward on an agreement with backers of the Village at Manchac, a $90 million development proposed to take over the entirety of the existing industrial port.

The commission is expected to discuss the opinion during its monthly meeting at 12 p.m. Tuesday in Ponchatoula City Hall.

The opinion does not name the Village at Manchac specifically, but it says that the commission has the authority to enter into a lease for a project that has residential, retail, hotel and tourism components. The opinion acknowledges that the project would use the entirety of the port and result in the "abandonment of the property for public port, harbor and terminal purposes."

The attorney general's opinion says a mixed-use development would be allowed, because the law creating the port says it can be leased for commercial, recreational and business purposes.

The opinion was released Friday.

Developers of the project have promised a complete transformation of the port from a gray, industrial worksite to a colorful, vibrant paradise with palm trees, ice cream stands and a boardwalk. They have said the site would include about 100 single-family homes, a hotel and 400 to 500 cabins, condominiums and apartments.

But the proposal has drawn concerns from residents of the Ponchatoula and Manchac areas, who say it could harm valuable wetlands, put people in harm's way during a hurricane and place additional pressure on local roads, fire departments and schools.

The project would be developed on the 40-acre port plus the 100 acres of adjacent wetlands that the port has authority to market.

The port is currently being used by a tenant that blends chemicals at the site. Until now, port officials have concentrated on upgrading the facility for more industrial uses.

In June and July, the port commission considered entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Village at Manchac developers. The agreement would have granted the developers 18 months to conduct feasibility studies, while port officials would have been prevented from marketing the property. At the end of the contract, the developers would have the right to a a fair market lease.

The port commission decided in July to seek the AG opinion before considering the merits of the MOU.

