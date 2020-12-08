Walker announces new occupational license system
There is a new process for applying and paying for a Walker occupational license for businesses within the city limits. Businesses that have a license will be contacted by Avenu to renew. Anyone wishing to apply for a license, contact Avenu Insights and Analytics at (800) 556-7274 or businesslicensesupport@avenuinsights.com.
Remember your health
Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is open until Dec. 15 for health care in 2021. Sign up for coverage at healthcare.gov. Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following dates in November and December:
- Thursday, Dec. 24 — Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31 — Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Holiday