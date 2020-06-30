Celebrate independence in Walker
Walker will celebrate Independence Day in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The park will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and bug spray.
The first event is a scavenger hunt at 4 p.m. Live music by the band Bulletproof runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fireworks will begin at dark.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said parking will be available in the lot at the end of Ball Park Road. No parking is allowed in area subdivisions or along Ball Park Road. Additional parking is available near Field 5 as well as at the new gymnasium at Walker High School off Florida Boulevard. A shuttle will be running every 15-30 minutes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to and from Sidney Hutchinson Park and the school.
This is a free, family-friendly event. Nonprofit organizations will be selling food. No pets or alcoholic beverages are allowed in the park during this event. Remember to practice social distancing.
Take a hike
Visit travelawaits.com/2548729/best-hikes-in-louisiana/?pv=related_list for a list of 10 hikes in Louisiana. You don’t have to travel far. No. 8 is the River Loop Trail, Tickfaw State Park, in Springfield. The list says the park has several smaller trails on boardwalks that are easy and nice, but they recommend the 2-mile River Loop Trail with boardwalks and dirt trails along the river.
Check out the Mighty Moms barrels
The Mighty Moms maintain Give & Take Barrels at several locations in Livingston Parish. If you want to donate, drop off nonperishable, kid and family friendly food. Do not leave milk/milk products. If you are in need something, take what you need. The barrels are outside, under canopies at the locations.
On Facebook recently, the group listed the current locations:
- Denham Springs: Christ Community Church, 26574 Juban Road; James Drug Store, 257 Florida SE Ave.; Live Oak Baptist Church, 35603 Coxe Ave.; Fire District 5, Station 3, 25500 La. 16; Fire District 4, Station 4, 21830 La. 16.
- Walker: Judson Baptist Church, 32470 Walker Road N.; Fire District 4, Station 1, 29758 S. Palmetto St.; Fire District 4, Station 10, 32631 N. Corbin Road.
- Albany: Bethlehem Baptist, 29350 S. Montpelier Road.
- French Settlement: Porche's Sausage, 17415 La. 16.
- Springfield: Ace Hardware, 31718 La. 22.
- Holden: 30091 La. 441.
Voting open
Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, July 4.
Early voting is at 29938 S. Magnolia St.; Livingston and Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs in Livingston Parish; Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite; and Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Election Day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multi-parish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
In Livingston, voters in Albany will select a chief of police, and in Tickfaw, a 10-mill tax rededication is on the ballot.
Arts Council exhibits announced
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association. This exhibit will begin July 1 and end Aug. 22. For information on this exhibit and additional events, visit www.artslivingston.org.
What's happening?
Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or not? Please let us know.
Tell us what's up and send photos to livingston@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.