French Settlement High School teacher Erik Willie has been named a member of the Louisiana Department of Education’s Teacher Advisory Council.
The council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. They will meet with Superintendent Cade Brumley quarterly to share feedback on education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes, a news release said.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to have a seat at the table to discuss vital issues that need the voice of those who work closest to Louisiana’s children — our teachers,” Willie said.
Willie said he is hopeful that his input with the council will lead to greater time and resources being made available to teachers.
“In the world of education, we are living and working at a time when students’ needs are changing on an almost daily basis. A difficult task for teachers is meeting both the students’ education and interpersonal needs,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with Dr. Brumley and the advisory council to strategize giving teachers what they need to reach students on both fronts.”
Willie teaches seventh and eighth grade math at French Settlement High. He has been a math instructor for the past six years. He has served as middle school classroom teacher, tutor, virtual learning instructor and adult education instructor.
Willie holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice in 2014 from Southeastern Louisiana University. He later attained his certification for teaching through the iTeach Louisiana program.
“One way we elevate teacher voices in Louisiana is by giving them a seat at the table on the issues that matter in our classrooms,” said Brumley. “The educators on our council represent the great diversity of school choices available to Louisiana families. I’m looking forward to learning from their experiences and coming together on solutions that are best for students.”
All Louisiana K-12 teachers were eligible to apply. The department received nearly 900 applications.