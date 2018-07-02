LIVINGSTON — Three houseboat dwellers docked along a marina near the town of Springfield don't need to worry about relocating, at least not yet.

Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Charlotte Foster ruled Monday against a petition for a preliminary injunction from the neighboring marina. But the judge gave permission to the neighboring marina to file an amended petition, and the dispute continues.

The controversy involves two marinas, Blood River Landing and Warsaw Marina on the Blood, that are situated along the Tickfaw River in southern Livingston Parish. The two marinas are separated by a canal — and the issue may revolve around who owns the canal.

+6 On Louisiana's bayous, houseboat living is cheap and easy -- but changes are in the works SPRINGFIELD — It was a pretty easy move when Charlie Dore pulled his houseboat up to the Warsaw Marina a year ago.

Warsaw Marina allows three houseboats to dock on its side of the canal. Joey Fontentot, owner of Blood River Landing, sued the marina and the three people living in the houseboats on April 23.

In the lawsuit, Fontenot said he expected to lose income during the May 1-6 Tickfaw 200 Poker Run because the houseboats would prevent him from parking boats for the event on the canal.

Fontenot also said in the suit that he owned the canal, and the houseboats were there without permission.

Foster ruled the temporary injunction as moot, since the Poker Run is already over.

Back and forth between attorneys for the two marinas indicated the issue in further litigation would involve the question of who owns that waterway.

The attorney of Blood River Landing says the waterway is private, since the marina's owner recently purchased the canal from the estate of a developer. But the attorney for Warsaw Marina claims the canal's right of ways is dedicated to the public.

The canal, which was dug in the 1960s, cuts through residential areas.

The houseboat spat helped drive a conversation about whether Livingston Parish needs an ordinance regulating houseboats. That talk has quieted since the state Legislature passed a law this spring requiring houseboats to register with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Tab Lobell, the parish councilman working on the proposed ordinance, said he is speaking with stakeholders to determine if the parish still needs its own rules.