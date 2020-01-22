Inside Marcia Arnold’s Livingston home it’s calm, despite traffic and cold rain outside.
Visitors are greeted with dimmed lights, soft Native American-like flute music, pets and cozy furniture. Walls are covered with various sizes of artwork, mostly made by Arnold.
And with a studio in the back of her apartment, Arnold has all she needs as an artist to be happy in life.
Arnold has always written poems, painted and created works of art, as well as teaching others how to do the same thing.
After her children grew up, she decided to go to LSU in the 1990s. First she dabbled in writing poetry, studying with some of the state’s top poets. Then art. One class became two years, and before she knew it, Arnold had her degree in fine arts. Another two years went by, and she earned her master’s degree — in her 50s.
Her artwork is mainly created with charcoal, watercolor and oil paints, and natural materials. She includes some experimental, uncommon art supplies.
“I like to paint on tree bark and use natural materials in my art,” the Baton Rouge native said. “It comes out of my heart. It’s my calling.”
While at LSU, an instructor remarked how much her pieces had an Asian feel, so she began studying Chinese art history intensely. It resonates in her pieces even today. “I still do some painting with my Chinese brushes,” Arnold said. “They feel smoother to paint with — a part of my hand. That’s because they are made of horse and badger hair.” Her interest was so intense, she joined a program to study art in China.
Arnold stayed in Xian City, China, where the famed historic terra cotta soldiers sit silently. She taught children English and soaked up the culture. That experience heavily influenced her art.
But why paint on tree bark? It was like kismet. There were some birch trees growing outside her apartment, and they captivated her. The stark white, spotted bark peeling away from the trunks and branches were beautiful. “Some of the bark was laying on the ground, so I thought I’d try something,” Arnold said. “I still have a pile of that bark. I soak it in water, and straighten it out a little, then I work with it. It’s very fragile, so I shadow box frame most of this art.”
Whether its birch and oak bark, part of a century plant, or some other natural medium, Arnold merges it with other media to make something striking. She doesn’t kill any trees, just picks bark from the ground. Although she prefers birch bark, there was plenty of oak bark around after the last hurricane. To that she adds Chinese ink, acrylic paint, iridescent gold, oil paint or even reddish oil poured over or soaked into the bark then dried.
“One friend said, ‘You always had the weirdest stuff.’ It just evolves. Texture is a big deal for me — sometimes with plaster or sometimes with bark. I feel closer to nature and art then the human race sometimes, and it speaks to me almost silently. It makes me feel confident and peaceful. My best work is done in more natural tones,” Arnold said.
Now Arnold is working with driftwood. In her studio, a small driftwood log rests next to paint brushes collected in clay flower pots. Art materials are spread out across the table, and her cat and dog, Daisy and Heidi, often visit and watch the process. Or just sleep nearby, even when an art student stops by the apartment.
Arnold’s art is sold or commissioned at her studio by calling (225) 316-6843. For art lessons, to check out her latest work or to see where Arnold’s art will be showing next, visit www.marciajanearnold.com.