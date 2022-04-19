Spring Fest is Saturday
The Denham Springs Spring Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on Range Avenue, in downtown Denham Springs.
Vendors, games, kiddie rides, food booths, antique stores, art exhibits, the Old City Hall exhibits and music at the Old Train Station will all be on hand.
Livingston Spring Team Up
The Town of Livingston will hold a 2022 Spring Team Up to Clean Up at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Sign up at Livingston Town Hall, 20550 Circle Drive. Free T-shirts, lunch and door prizes are available. Trash pickup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch and other fun starts at 11 a.m.
Day of Prayer
The town of Livingston will observe the National Day of Prayer with a service at 9 a.m. May 5 at Circle Drive Park.
Arts Council activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a "Spring in the South" art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.
Other upcoming activities include:
- Kids Watercolor Workshop, May 14
- Summer camp, June 1-3, 8-10 and 22-24
- Kids Watercolor Resist Tropical Fish Drawing and Painting Workshop, May 14
Visit www.artslivingston.org for information including deadlines and cost or call (225) 664-1168.
Life-long Learning at SLU Livingston
The SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., in Walker has several Life-Long Learning classes available. Candle making, goat milk soap making and Easter cookie decorating are available as well as training to be a wedding coordinator and home-buying information. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html or contact (225) 665-3303 or livingston@southeastern.edu.
Buckle Up Your Truck
The Denham Springs Police Department is stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt during the Buckle Up Your Truck campaign April 23-30. The department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to fund the awareness campaign.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave. in Denham Springs or call (225) 665-8568 to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.