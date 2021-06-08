Leadership class taking applications
In 2022, the Leadership Livingston Program will host its 10th year class. The program has more than 215 graduates and has created over 25 Leadership Livingston Projects around the parish.
Applications are being taken for the 2022 class and are due by 4 p.m. July 22. Find the application at tinyurl.com/46nu3uz3.
Fourth of July Celebration has new home
The town of Livingston will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration beginning at 4 p.m. July 3 at a new location, Sartwell Memorial Park, 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston. Food, music, food and games are on the schedule, with fireworks at dark. If it rains, the fireworks are still planned.
A kickball tournament is a part of this year's event. To register a team, fill out the registration form at tinyurl.com/cd2xzkab and return it to kmcoxe@townoflivingston.com by June 24th.
Summer library events are in full swing
The Livingston Parish Library has many in-person events set for this summer. Reservations are needed. Contact the specific branch or visit www.mylpl.info to reserve a spot. Some of this week’s events include:
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
June 12 at 8 p.m.: Outdoor Movie Night: "Rio" (All Ages).
June 14 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Shana Banana (all Ages). Join national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two dog puppets, Hal and Henson, for an interactive, musical celebration of animals
June 15 at 10 a.m.: Felt Woodland Fox (Ages 18+). Explore the mythology of the fox while making a felt woodland fox keychain.
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
June 10 at 2 p.m.: Movie matinee: "Arctic Dogs" (all Ages)
June 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Read & Bead Tales (Ages 8+). Share stories and take home your own personalized critter lanyard.
June 16 at 12 p.m.: Movie matinee: "Madagascar" (all Ages)
June 17 at 2 p.m.: Movie matinee: "Madagascar" (all Ages)
Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4130
June 10 at 6 p.m.: Painting animal portraits (Ages 8-11). Learn how to paint an animal portrait with volunteer artist Tristan Disedare.
June 15 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.: Shana Banana (all ages). Join national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two dog puppets, Hal and Henson, for an interactive, musical celebration of animals
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
June 11 at 2 p.m.: Movie night: "Trolls World Tour" (Ages 8+)
June 17 at 5 p.m.: Teen crochet (Ages 12-18). Learn to make a beanie that looks like a cat
And remember the Livingston Parish Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” is underway through July 31. For details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.
History in action
Denham Springs Main Street will present “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk,” a series of one-woman interactive programs each depicting a different era of Louisiana history. A parent or guardian must be present for each family. All performances are at 10 a.m. at Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St. Admission is free, but preregistration for each performance is required due to limited seating; call (225) 667-7512.
June 12: Colonial Louisiana — Ages 8-plus
July 10: A New Dress — Ages 8-plus
July 17: 19th Century Pastimes — Ages 6-12.
July 24: Civil War — Women’s Perspectives — Ages 10-plus
July 31: WWII/The Home Front — Ages 10-plus