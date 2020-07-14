HAMMOND — Kirsten Riney has been promoted to chief nursing officer of North Oaks Health System.
As chief nursing officer, Riney will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality, safe health care and exceptional patient experiences for the entire health system, a news release said. She will do so in collaboration with senior leadership, the medical executive committees of North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as North Oaks Physician Group.
“With nearly 30 years of results-oriented nursing leadership experience and advanced education under her belt, Kirsten has the expertise, knowledge and tenacity to help guide the health system’s mission of improving lives and vision to become the region’s most trusted health care partner for exceptional quality, safety and experience,” said Michele Sutton, North Oaks Health System president and chief executive officer. “We are fortunate to have someone of Kirsten’s caliber and tenure join the executive leadership team.”
A 26-year veteran employee of North Oaks Health System, Riney’s career has come full circle. As a new graduate in 1990, she joined the North Oaks team as a Labor and Delivery staff registered nurse. After three years, she departed North Oaks for her first foray into middle management at nearby Northshore hospitals.
In 1998, she returned to North Oaks as coordinator of Women & Children’s Services. She quickly rose through the leadership ranks to become Women & Children’s Services director in 2009, assistant vice president of patient services in 2012 and vice president of patient services in 2015.
Riney earned master’s degrees in both nursing and health care administration from the University of Phoenix in Arizona. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.