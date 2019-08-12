Livingston Parish Public Schools is handing out water to students riding the bus home as Louisiana experiences intense heat indexes.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the south Louisiana region Sunday, to be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday. They expected heat indexes between 107 and 112 degrees across much of the region.

The Livingston Parish school system posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that all students riding the bus would be provided water for the afternoon trip home, and reminded parents that students are allowed to bring their own water on morning and afternoon bus trips.