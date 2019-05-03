Two teachers seen restraining a student on a video filmed at Ponchatoula Junior High School in March have been fired from their jobs, according to a union representative for one of them.

Mona Icamina, of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, declined Friday morning to comment further or name the teacher she is representing. An attorney representing the other teacher did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Melissa Stilley, superintendent of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board declined to comment.

"We can’t comment on any specific personel actions for our employees at this time," she wrote in an email to The Advocate.

Previously, Stilley called the video "disturbing."

"Anyone that watched that video, if they're honest, would say it was very disturbing and upsetting to see that and the things that were said to the student," Melissa Stilley told Action News 17, a local television station in the Florida Parishes in April.

The video shows two teachers, both white, trying to pin the girl, who is black, down on the concrete, with one of the teachers cursing the student as the other teacher drags her by the leg. Authorities have said the video shows the aftermath of a fight between two students that the teachers were trying to break up.

