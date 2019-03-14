A body was recovered Thursday morning from South Pass Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish in what's being classified as a fatal boating incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Edgar Ridgel Jr., 66, of Tickfaw, has been identified by authorities as the body discovered.
A commercial crab fisherman spotted a vacant boat and alerted officials, who arrived around 7:45 a.m. to discover the body about 30 feet away from the boat.
LDWF is investigating the incident. It is currently unknown how Ridgel, who was not wearing a life jacket, was ejected from the boat, LDWF said.