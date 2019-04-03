The Denham Springs boys and Walker girls are repeat champions in Livingston Parish track and field.
The Yellow Jackets defended their championship in the big-schools division (Classes 3A-5A) of the parish track meet last week by finishing with 109 points in the team standings, outdistancing second-place Live Oak with 86 points and Walker with 80.
On the girls side, Walker won the big-schools division for the second straight year with 114 points. Live Oak was second with 96 points and Denham third with 64.
The Maurepas boys and Holden girls won the small-schools meet, encompassing Classes C-2A.
Kaydon Berard was a double winner for the Denham boys with victories in the shot put and discus.
Nic Broderick of Live Oak had a big day in the distance events, winning the 1,600-meter run and 3,200 and finishing second in the 800. Jaden Williams, of Walker, won both the long jump and triple jump.
Live Oak's Clayton Simms, who won the indoor state pole vault championship earlier this year, continued to build on that momentum by setting the parish pole vault record with a winning jump of 15 feet, 6 inches.
On the girls side, Walker was led by Kaye-Loni Bowden and Kaitlyn Hayes. Bowden won the 1,600 and 3,200, while Hayes took first in the long jump and the 200. Hayes was also part of two winning relay teams, including the 400-meter relay team that set a parish record with its time of 50.69. Bowden established a parish record with her time of 12 minutes, 26.56 seconds in the 3,200.
Cailey Aucoin, of Denham, won the discus and the javelin.
In the small schools, Hunter Dupuy and Aiden McCoy led the winning Maurepas team by winning two events each. Dupuy was victorious in the 100 and the high jump, and also finished second in the 110 hurdles. McCoy won the long jump and the triple jump. Three-time outdoor state champion Kameron Aime won the pole vault with a jump of 14 feet.
French Settlement had two double winners: Jordan Bessix in the 200 and 400, and Francis Hartwick in the 800 and 3,200.
Bessix finished second to Dupuy in the 100.
Waylon Mabry, of Springfield, won the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
On the girls side, Jaycee Hughes had a big day to lead the Holden girls to their second parish championship in a row. Hughes was first in the triple jump, shot put and javelin, and second in the long jump. Teammate Camille Comish was a double winner, taking first in the 400 and the 300 hurdles.
Springfield's Jamiracle Joseph won the 100 and 200.
All-district basketball
Walker High's boys and girls basketball teams swept the major awards on the District 4-5A all-district teams.
On the boys side, junior Jalen Cook was named the district MVP and coach Anthony Schiro the Coach of the Year. On the girls side, senior Tiara Young was the district MVP, while Hannah Jones was named Coach of the Year.
Both Walker teams went undefeated in district play and advanced to the state tournament.
Four players from Livingston Parish schools joined Cook on the 10-member boys first team: Walker teammate Brian Thomas, Bryan Bayonne and Dada Capling of Live Oak, and Denham Springs' Micah Banks.
Live Oak's Dijone Flowers and Denham's Alexius Horne and Desiree Jones joined Young on girls first team. Walker's Tarondia Harold and Denham's Kate Thompson were part of the second team.
In 7-3A, Tyler Quamme represented the Albany boys on the first team and teammate Damien McAlister made the second team.
Camryn Woods was part of the 7-3A first team for the Albany girls. Maddy Oubre made the second team.
The Springfield boys swept top honors on the 10-2A all-district team.
Coach John Hill was named the district's Coach of the Year, while senior Bryce Johnson was named the district MVP. Eli Dawsey of Doyle joined Johnson on the all-district first team.
On the girls side, Doyle's Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones, both sophomores, were first-team all-district in 10-2A along with French Settlement's Dannah Martin. Kourtlyn Lacey, another Doyle sophomore, made the second team along with French Settlement's Payton Clouatre and Serenity Smith.
Hughes and coach Pam Forbes gave Holden's girls a sweep of top honors on the 7-B all-district team. Hughes was the district MVP and Forbes the Coach of the Year. Hughes was joined by teammate Taylor Forbes on the all-district first team, while Emma Hutchinson and Comish were part of the second team. Maurepas' Keegan Marchand was also on the second team.
Holden's boys had two players on 7-B's 10-member first team: Cole Forbes and Dylan Gueldner.
4-5A baseball
Denham Springs opened the 4-5A baseball season in impressive fashion, beating two-time defending state champion Central and traditional power Zachary in successive games.
The Yellow Jackets scored the final four runs against Zachary on Saturday after falling in an early 3-0 hole. All-state shortstop Cade Doughty took the mound in the seventh to record the save.
Also, Walker was off to a 2-0 start in the league after beating Zachary and Live Oak to start district action.
The Wildcats had lost six of seven games heading into district.
Walker and Denham meet Saturday at Walker.