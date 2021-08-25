The staff at Woodland Park Magnet School, as part of its “Committed to Excellence” goals, recently spent time reviewing data from students' cumulative folders to determine what interventions will need to be implemented to address any learning gaps in English Language Arts and Math.
Woodland Park Magnet School staff looks for gaps in student learning
Community news report
-
-
- Comments
1 min to read
Community News Staff
