From left, Laura Dunlap, vice president, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and Linda Pearce, president, visit at the Kappa Kappa Iota end-of-the-year banquet on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at P-Beau's. Ard was guest speaker and talked about his commitment to school safety and how he handpicks the deputies that patrol school grounds and how school resource officers help students and provide backup to educators. The group elected new officers.