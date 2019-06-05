Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard was guest speaker at Kappa Kappa Iota's end-of-the-year banquet May 16 at P-Beau's.
Ard talked about his commitment to school safety and how he handpicks the deputies that patrol school grounds and how school resource officers help students and provide backup to educators.
The group elected new officers. The 2019-20 officers are Chrystal Gauthreaux, president; Laura Dunlap, vice president; Mary Carlin, secretary; Paula Kelly, treasurer; and Linda Pearce, immediate past president.