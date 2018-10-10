Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow official merchandise is available online for purchase prior to the Oct. 20-21 show.
A variety of official logo T-shirt designs, embroidered men’s and women’s polos, baseball caps, bomber jackets, drawstring bags, koozies and sunglasses are available at hammondairshow.com. Local business CI Sports-Connie’s Impressions is the official licensed vendor for the 2018 airshow.
Items are available to ship or to be picked up locally in the CI Sports store at 45624 University Park Drive, Hammond. Pre-sold items will not be available for pick up at the airshow. Deadline for orders is Oct. 19.
Information on tickets, performers, souvenir posters and volunteer opportunities is also available on the official airshow website and Facebook page.