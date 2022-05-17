Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, Tyrone Jackson and Josh Kemp unloaded old paint May 7 destined for recycling during the city’s annual Hazardous Materials Recycling Day.
Other volunteers collected tires and other household hazardous materials during Hazardous Recycling Materials Day, sponsored by the City of Hammond. The event was held at Zemurray Park. Volunteers and city employees collected several tons of hazardous materials for either recycling or proper disposal at the event.
The annual event served as a way for area residents to properly dispose of hazardous materials.
