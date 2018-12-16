The owner of a Livingston mobile home park built to house sheriff's deputies after the August 2016 flood has new plans for the property.

Dale Sterling generated controversy in August when he attempted to convert the temporary trailer park into a permanent one.

The Livingston Parish Council effectively spiked the Red Oak Road project in September after some nearby residents raised fears about the people they imagined would move into the park, the possibility of declining property values, and the pressure on sewer lines.

Sterling said his new plan is to sell seven individual lots with one mobile home on each. He received approval from the parish council last month to subdivide the property.

"I don’t think anybody is overly happy about this, but it’s what I have to do," Sterling said. "It’s not quite what they wanted and not quite what I wanted, so everybody will be equally displeased.”

+2 Livingston Parish Council spikes controversial Red Oak Road mobile home park LIVINGSTON — A proposal for a mobile home park that drew heated opposition from surrounding residents was effectively spiked Thursday night by…

Sterling said he can sell each lot for $95,000 to $100,000, enough to pay the mortgage he took out to buy the property and mobile homes.

Dennis Cutrer, who lives two houses away from the mobile home park, said he is not happy about the new plan, but he thinks it is better than the first proposal. At least this one meets parish standards, he said.

Cutrer said he remains concerned that whoever purchases the mobile homes would rent them for a profit, and the renters would not keep up their lots.

Cutrer said of the even new proposal may affect property values in the neighborhood. "That's the risk you take, I guess, when you're outside of city limits or outside a subdivision where there is no strict guidelines on zoning."

There is no zoning in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish.

Sterling had originally received permission from the parish government to open a mobile home park on Red Oak Road.

Later, the parish's planning director, Sam Digirolamo, said he made a mistake issuing a letter stating the mobile home park counted as "existing," and thereby exempting it from the parish's strict regulations on new mobile home parks.

Once nearby residents found out, they formed a coalition to protest the exemption and brought their concerns in September to the parish council, which sent the project back to the planning commission for review as a "new" mobile home park.

At that time, Sterling said he could not afford to make all the improvements the parish requires of new mobile home parks, requirements such as concrete pads and lighting.

Digirolamo acknowledged in an interview that it is a simpler process to subdivide property and place mobile homes on the small lots than it is to build a mobile home park where a property owner can place a denser population of homes.

In this case, Sterling only had to guarantee a certain size to each lot and connect each with a driveway to a parish road, Digirolamo said.

"They met all the requirements, so it is a done deal," Digirolamo said.