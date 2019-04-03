DENHAM SPRINGS — After 15 other teams were eliminated, Labarre Associates’ “LA Dodgers” and Restoration 1’s “Ball of Duty” battled for first place at the Livingston Young Professionals Dodge Ball Tournament on March 21.
Labarre Associates took home the gold in front of more than 130 players and spectators after eliminating each Restoration 1 player.
Forte & Tablada’s team “Forte & Ta-dodge-a Ball” took third place.
Teams also came up with creative names to snag the “Best Name in the Game” prize. Fans voted on names like “Dodge it Like it’s Hot,” “Ball of Duty,” and “Can’t Dodge This” in a Facebook poll. Ultimately, Clerk of Court Jason Harris’s team, “Order on the Court” won over the public.
The LYP Leadership Council used the dodge ball tournament as an opportunity to highlight Child Advocacy Services. Representatives of the organization attended the event and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to CAS.
“Livingston Parish has the highest number of children placed in foster care in the entire state. Child Advocacy Services is a key player in advocating for a smooth transition and the safety of children removed from their homes,” said Jamie Seal, LYP Dodge Ball chairman.
"Everyone had a great time at the tournament. We are all looking forward to connecting with other professionals in a fun setting again next year," said Kevin Foster, LYP Council chairman.
Playing for Labarre Associates’ team, “LA Dodgers,” were Brooke Johnson, Casey Cottrel, Courtney Jones, Louis Angelloz and Taylor Robert.