The weekend forecast is fair for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
In fact, residents have a choice of three events.
The Livingston Parish Fair is ready for its second run post-flood.
Lynn Sibley, president of the fair, said that when the fair gets running Saturday through Oct. 14, it is 100 percent back for its 81st year.
Regular attendees will see only one sign that points to the flood: The hardwood floor of an old gym on the grounds was destroyed by floodwater. A concrete floor replaced it, and the gym has been converted into an open-air pavilion, Sibley said.
The fairgrounds are off Florida Boulevard in Livingston, across from Henderson Auction Co.
Rides are open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday for Family Night with a pay one price for $15. Sibley said a couple of new rides will be available. The schedule online lists different specials for rides on the various days.
The fair parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting on Will Hughes Road, heading down La. 63 to Florida Boulevard and back to the fairgrounds.
“The rodeo is always big for us,” Sibley said. Rodeo events are set for Oct. 12-13. And Sibley said Layne Hardy will perform after the rodeo Oct. 13.
Other activities include craft vendors and business booths, livestock shows, exhibits and competitions, a pageant and a kids' stick-horse rodeo.
Visit livingstonparishfair.org for details.
Denham Springs
The Denham Springs Antique Village’s Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along Range Avenue.
Artists will be selling items along Mattie Street and live music will be available at Train Station Park. All the stores will be open, with more than 150 vendor booths on Range Avenue. Games and kiddie rides are available. Old City Hall exhibits will be open.
Food will be on sale including jambalaya, hamburgers, funnel cakes and more.
Visit Denham Springs Antique Village’s events listing on Facebook for information.
Tangipahoa Parish
The Tangipahoa Parish Fair started Wednesday and runs through Oct. 7 at the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds in Amite.
The festival website says the fair “was originally created in 1888 making it the oldest fair in the State of Louisiana.”
There is no gate fee.
The midway opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Friday features a parade, battle of high school bands and a spelling bee.
Saturday will have pets, livestock, robotics, cook-offs and more.
Sunday will have a pageant.
Visit tangifair.org for a complete schedule and list of attractions.