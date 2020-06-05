A lawsuit that claims negligence by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and its contractors caused an Interstate 12 median to worsen flooding in 2016 has enough merit to proceed, a judge has ruled.
The plaintiffs — the cities of Denham Springs and Walker, plus numerous businesses and residents under a class action status — say the 19-mile solid median built to avoid head-on collisions along I-12 in Livingston Parish acted as a dam, keeping water pooled around homes and businesses.
In a ruling issued this week, 19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard “Chip” Moore III said the defendants — including Gilchrist Construction Co., LLC, a the Denham Springs-based contractor that worked on the barrier — should have known the solid concrete design could cause flooding issues.
“Gilchrist’s decision to silently follow plans that it knew or should have known were flawed in design because of ineptitude, ignorance and/or error should never be a shield to protect one from liability,” the opinion reads, in part.
The defendants had argued that the 2016 flood was unprecedented and not the kind of storm that could be comprehended when designing a structure like the median. They argued they had no duty to design a project that could withstand a 1,000-year flood, but the judge disagreed.
DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said Friday that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Attorney Josh Palmintier of DeGravelles Palmintier law firm — the lead plaintiff attorney in the suit — did not respond to a request for comment.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said he counts the court ruling as a win and a step in the right direction to recover from the devastating floods.
“We’re just pleased the courts have let us pursue this suit. … Our citizens truly deserve some compensation for some of the devastation we experienced,” he said.