Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested one suspect and are seeking four more believed to have held up a Dollar General near Albany late Thursday.

Deputies found multiple victims lying on the floor of the Dollar General in the 25000 block of La. 442 after five masked gunmen left the scene just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and stole cell phones, cigarettes and took money from a safe, according to LPSO. One of the suspects is believed to have shot a firearm in the store, but nobody was injured.

Detectives located one suspect on Highway 442 at the Livingston/Tangipahoa Parish line and arrested him. Eric L. Harrison, 20, was booked into Livingston Parish Jail.

Detectives also found a white Ford Taurus believed to have been the suspects' vehicle parked near the store.

Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that he believes the other suspects fled the area on foot. LPSO is asking residents who may have home surveillance cameras to the east of that store to review the footage and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the case should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.