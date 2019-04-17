LSU University College presented its annual “Celebration of Excellence” Spring Awards program on March 14 at The Club at Union Square. The college awarded $66,000 through 55 undergraduate student scholarships, four LSU faculty teaching awards, two graduate teaching assistant awards and one LSU Adviser of the Year Award.
Scholarship winners from the area include:
Dr. Gerald L. & Gayle W. Foret Scholarship
Khoivu Nguyen, Baton Rouge
Paul Ivey General Scholarship
Abby Crowe, Baton Rouge
University College Athletic Department Endowed Scholarship
Nicholas Orlando, Hammond
University College Tiger Athletic Foundation Scholarship
Britney Banh, Denham Springs; Demetria Fountain, Praireville; Brianna Gauthier, Denham Springs; Dalilah Hampton, Baton Rouge; Akua Lewis, Denham Springs; Kanick Lewis, Baton Rouge; Landon Louque, Geismar; Tyler McCullough, Baton Rouge; Lily Nguyen, Gonzales; Patrick Nguyen, Baton Rouge; and Adrina White, Walker
Faculty awards include:
George H. Deer Distinguished Teaching Award
Elecia Lathon, LSU College of Human Sciences & Education, Department of Education
Alumni Association Teaching Assistant Award
Joseph Grenier, LSU College of Science, Department of Mathematics; and Barnali Mazumdar, LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders
LSU Adviser of the Year
Courtni Guidry, LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, assistant dean for Student Services
University College Tiger Athletic Foundation Teaching Award
Brett Boutwell, LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts, Department of Music; Rozanne Dill, LSU Manship School of Mass Communication; and Bill Wischusen, LSU College of Science, Department of Biological Studies