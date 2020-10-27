Learn about the women’s suffrage movement
Seeking to commemorate 100 years since the 19th Amendment’s ratification, the Centennial Woman’s Suffrage Project, an interdisciplinary group at Southeastern Louisiana University, will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker.
Although attendance in the auditorium is limited, participants may view the presentation and ask questions through Google Meet at https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/3a394eee-3830-499b-996d-ac09e7f40fcb?authuser=0.
For information, contact Krystal Hardison, interim director of the Livingston Center, at khardison@southeastern.edu.
Christmas is just around the corner
With the pandemic, many events are up in the air or have been modified. Here's a look at recent announcements.
- The 2020 Christmas parades for Walker, Albany and Denham Springs have all been canceled.
- The Holiday Chef's Evening and wine tasting is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Tickets are available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org for a $25 donation. For information, call (225) 667-7512.
- Time to apply for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade is nearing. Applications and donations will be accepted beginning at the end of November. Visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/ for specifics.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding its annual 100 artworks under $100 from local artist. Meet the artists at a free opening reception at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. "Preserving the Culture of Louisiana" books will be available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display through November. Information is available at artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.