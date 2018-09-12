Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Susan G. Spring, of Independence, was appointed to the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission. Spring is the executive director of the Regina Coeli Child Development Center which operates Head Start programs in Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. She will serve as a representative of a Head Start program.
The Early Childhood Care and Education Commission was established to create pilot programs for community early childhood care and education networks.
Gordon W. Atwell, of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors. Atwell is a licensed home inspector with A Precision Inspection. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Realtors Association and will serve as the representative of the 6th Congressional District.
The Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors’ primary objective is to protect the safety, health, property and welfare of the general public and to promote the vigorous growth of the real estate industry in Louisiana. The board evaluates the qualifications of applicants for licensure and grants licenses to those who qualify. It establishes rules and regulations to ensure the integrity and competence of licensees.
Joseph B. “Jody” Bondurant Jr., of Ponchatoula, was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine. Bondurant is a veterinarian and the owner of Hammond Veterinary Services. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association.
The Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine is responsible for examining and determining the qualifications and fitness of applicants for licenses to practice veterinary medicine in the state. The board investigates complaints against licensees and disciplines licenses.
Nicholas V. Cefalu Jr., M.D., of Amite, was appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee. Cefalu is a family medicine physician in private practice. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.
The Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee is responsible for developing and maintaining a preferred drug list in conjunction with a prior approval process relating to the Medicaid drug program.
Edwin Walker, M.D., of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee. Walker is a family physician in private practice. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.
Virginia A. Berthelot, of Denham Springs, was appointed to the Louisiana State Arts Council. Berthelot is an art teacher at Denham Springs High School. As required by statute, she was nominated by the Louisiana Art Education Association and will serve as an art educator on the council.
The Louisiana State Arts Council receives applications for matching federal funds available from the National Endowment for the Arts and such other funds made available to the council and make recommendations thereon. The Council reviews and approves or rejects said grant applications from other governmental units, community arts councils, and other private, nonprofit, and tax-exempt groups. Additionally, the Council advises departmental officers on the design and execution of an annual state plan consistent with the goals and policies of the department as provided by federal and state law, rules, and regulations, and submits the plan to the National Endowment for the Arts.