Veterans history
Congressman Garret Graves invites people to participate in a Veterans History Project, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 at the Livingston Parish Public Library, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. For information or to schedule an interview, contact Graves' office at (225) 442-1731.
Reading program kickoff set
The Livingston Parish Library summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, is underway. Sign up at your family's favorite branch. For information about scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.
Event postponed to June
The inaugural Purple Martin and Garden Event is Saturday. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs. Information on birding and gardening will be available. Contact Krista Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com with questions about the event.
Poker run
The 29th annual Fireman's Poker Run is June 8. Participants start at 10:30 a.m. at any of the run's stops. Visit springfieldfirerescue.com/Springfield_Fire_Rescue/Firemans_Poker_Run.html for details.
Photography exhibit opens June 1
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will feature photographs by members of the Louisiana Photographic Society from Saturday through July 27 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The mission of LPS is to advance and promote the art of photography in the River Parishes of south Louisiana. A free opening reception for the public will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.
Be alert to scams
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents through Facebook to take care to avoid phishing scams.
"A couple of hardworking Livingston Parish residents received phone calls from scammers ‘phishing’ for personal information. This person (or people) is spoofing our LPSO number — which is (225) 686-2241. The person on the phone says they are a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Then, they try to obtain personal information," the page said.
"Do not give out your personal information. Jot down any details and report it to the real LPSO," the warning advises.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, vacation Bible school, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Please send the details to livingston@theadvocate.com.