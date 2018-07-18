Set to join the LSU soccer team in a couple of weeks, Makenzie Maher had one more bit of business before beginning the next chapter of her career.
The former Denham Springs standout played one last tournament with her club team — and made it count — as she and her teammates from Baton Rouge Soccer Club 99 Black advanced to the semifinals of the National Premier League Finals in Aurora, Colorado, this past weekend.
BRSC 99 Black won its four-team flight to reach the semis, where it fell 4-1 on Sunday to SUSA NPL G99/00 out of Long Island, New York.
Former Denham Springs teammate Anndee Barr, a Louisiana College signee, joined Maher on the team.
It was the last stand for the squad before its players separate for college.
"I think we all realize it is the last go-round with each other, but we're trying to not think about it and just go out and focus on having a strong showing," Maher said by phone from Colorado following the team's opening match. "If we make some noise here, it will mean a lot not only for our club but for soccer in Louisiana as a whole."
BRSC 99 Black went 2-0-1 in group play, then came up one win short of reaching Monday's championship match.
Maher said a trip to Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, a Colorado Rockies baseball game, and white-water rafting were among the off-field activities she and her teammates had planned.
Those memories closed the book on the chapter of Maher's career that included a couple of All-Metro selections at Denham Springs and a playoff victory for the Yellow Jackets during her senior season.
Now her focus turns to the college game.
Maher reports to LSU on Aug. 2 and begins practicing with the team a day later as one of eight newcomers from coach Brian Lee's spring signing class.
Lee used adjectives such as "hardworking," "athletic," and "blue collar" to describe Maher, and he believes her Louisiana ties and passion for LSU will help bring out the best of her abilities. He said he envisions Maher as the type of player who can develop into a solid contributor and team leader.
A stellar student who plans to major in pre-med, Maher graduated from Denham with a 4.127 grade-point average. She was named "Miss Denham Springs" in a vote of faculty and students.
"She checks all the boxes that the very best Louisiana kids who come into our program fit," Lee said. "There's something special about the right Louisiana kid. If they are good enough to play, they will be even better for us than they would be anywhere else."
After missing nearly all of her junior season at Denham with a severely sprained ankle, Maher overcame a lingering hamstring injury to score 33 goals as a senior and led Denham to the second round of the Division I playoffs.
Her offseason was hardly that.
In addition to finishing out her run with the BRSC club team, she joined the Baton Rouge United for its first season in the Women's Premier Soccer League, a semipro operation that features mostly college-aged players.
The United finished second to Pensacola FC in the five-team Gulf Conference with a 5-2-1 record.
"It was fun getting out there and having to step up to the level of the older girls," Maher said of her experience playing in the WPSL. "The majority of the players were college players coming over to play for the summer."
Maher said she hasn't considered what her role will be at LSU this fall or how much action she will see.
She just looks forward to seeing how she stacks up.
"I'm going to be open for whatever they have planned for me," Maher said. "I've been preparing all summer for it."
PARDS Retro baseball tourney
The annual PARDS Retro Baseball Tournament was held Friday through Sunday at North Park and featured eight teams of everyday men longing to recapture their youth.
Team Owens defeated Team Macias in walk-off fashion to take a 4-3 victory in the championship game Sunday after winning another nail-biter against Team Leblanc in the semifinals. Team Owens finished the tournament 5-0.
Team Macias dropped its only game of the weekend to finish 4-1 after beating Team Boyt 15-2 in the semis.
Blake Leblanc won the home-run derby Saturday morning.
Introduced in 2015, the tournament is a fundraiser for several causes that help the community.
This year, the tournament partnered with "No Worries Just Birdies," a nonprofit organization that uses the game of golf to help the less fortunate.
Hutchinson on LHSAA Committee
Holden athlete Emma Hutchinson is part of the newly formed LHSAA Student-Athletic Advisory Committee that had its first meeting June 12 at the LHSAA offices.
The committee's mission is to give student-athletes across the state a more active voice in the organization. It includes 16 student-athletes from Louisiana high schools.
"She is the total package as a kid, and she will have a lot of good ideas," said Holden girls basketball coach and athletic director Pam Forbes. "She is going to be a great voice for the small schools and the student-athletes in general."
Hutchinson, entering her junior year, is an honor student at Holden who has won four state championship rings — two in softball, two in girls basketball.
In softball, Hutchinson has earned all-state recognition the past three seasons while helping Holden win back-to-back Class B titles. In girls basketball, she has been a key reserve for Forbes and is expected to take on a much larger role moving forward.
Hutchinson's appointment began with a nomination by Holden principal Kristine Rountree, Forbes said. From there, Forbes said a committee from the LHSAA selected the most deserving nominees.
Along with Hutchinson, the selections were Kobi Crayton (Benton), Avery Meeks (Airline), Kinley Smith (Forest), Zachary Shaw (Ouachita), Anderson DeWitt (Menard), Natalie Clemmons (Lacassine), Chadwick "Chip" Menard (DeRidder), Deonna Brister (Lake Arthur), Rebekah Lepretre (Gueydan), Madison Young (St. John), Ellie Russo (University), Caroline Eschete (St. Thomas Aquinas), Elizabeth Latiolais (Mandeville), Elizabeth Rogers (Country Day) and Myles Mackie (Patrick F. Taylor).