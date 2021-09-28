Two Livingston Parish students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for the Class of 2022. They are Sydney G. Junot, of Denham Springs High School, and Matthew J. Larpenter, of Springfield High School.
Junot and Larpenter are among 234 high school seniors in Louisiana who were selected for the prestigious academic honor. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation sent letters to all semifinalists nationwide and their high schools last week.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these students, and we wish them the very best in this scholarship competition and in their selected education and career paths after graduation,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “We know these outstanding individuals will continue to represent our parish and their respective schools with much distinction.”
Junot is the daughter of Dustin and Stacey Junot, of Denham Springs. She plans to pursue a premed degree in biochemistry or microbiology at either LSU or Auburn University. Junot scored a 35 on the ACT exam, and she is set to graduate with a 4.65 GPA.
“We are very proud of Miss Junot and her academic achievements at Denham Springs High School,” said Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard. “She not only shines in the classroom, but also through her interactions with peers and adults alike. She is an outstanding student and just one example of what it is to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Larpenter, the son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter, of Springfield, plans to attend LSU to study chemical engineering. He plans to continue his hobbies of drawing and character design. Larpenter scored a 35 on the ACT exam, and he will graduate with a 4.17 GPA.
“Matthew is an outstanding young man who is destined for success,” Springfield High School Principal Spencer Harris said. “It has been a pleasure to have he and his brother (Andrew) come through this campus. They represent the level of excellence that can be achieved at Springfield High School.”
To first be considered for the competition, a student must take the PSAT test during his or her junior year of high school. Entry scores and academic requirements are set for each state.
Those semifinalists who advance to the finalist standing must meet high academic standards and all other requirements of the National Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 15,000 nationwide finalists will be announced in February, and approximately half of those will be selected to receive scholarships later next year.