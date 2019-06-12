Each year, the Livingston Volunteers for Family & Community Club recognizes one Livingston Parish graduating senior with a scholarship.
For 2019, during 4-H Achievement Day at Walker High, LVFC Council President Sharyn Lobell presented the $250 scholarship to Westin Cobb.
The four LVFC chapters raise funds throughout the year via gift basket raffles, plant sales, bake sales and white elephant sales. Funds help provide services and awards such as this scholarship.
Qualifications for the scholarship includes the seniors must be a resident of Livingston Parish who plans to attend a Louisiana college/university, shows outstanding leadership, character, and scholarship, has been a member of 4-H, FHA or FFA, or is a relative of an LVFC member.
For questions about joining LVFC or about the scholarship it provides, contact Layne Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.