The Greater Hammond Chamber Nominating Committee, in accordance with chamber by-laws, presented two officer nominees and five nominees for directorship to chamber members Sept. 13.
The officers would serve for the year of 2019, while the directors would serve a three-year term from 2019-21.
“Each of these candidates is an active member in good standing and has agreed to all responsibilities of directorship,” said President and CEO Melissa Bordelon.
Incoming Chairwoman Ginger Cangelosi, Executive Director with Tangipahoa Economic Development, will have the opportunity to appoint up to five nonvoting, advisory board members to serve during her term as chairwoman.
Nominees for officer positions are Chairman-elect Rick Sedberry, loan officer with Movement Mortgage, and Treasurer Kristin Spano Braud, CPA with Pedelahore & Co. LLP.
Nominees for directorship are Alecia Cyprian, CEO of Southeast Community Health Systems; Marcus McMillian, IT director with the city of Hammond; Lindsey Palmer, director of property services with Hammond Square/Stirling Properties; Tom Pistorius, architect with PA Architects; and Jessica Shirey, general manager with Noland Stewart Salon.
Additional names of candidates for officers or directorship can be nominated by petition bearing the signatures of at least 20 active members in good standing of the chamber, a news release said. Petitions must be delivered to the Chamber office at 400 N.W. Railroad Ave., by 4 p.m. Sept. 26. If no petitions are filed, this slate of two officers and five nominees for directorship will be approved automatically.
For information and full nominee bios, visit hammondchamber.org/2019-board-elections. A list of current board members is available on the Chamber’s website.