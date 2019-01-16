HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School announced pianist Charlie Byrd, violinist Jonah Blades, pianist Natalie Fulks, bassoonist and pianist Katie Miranda and violinist and pianist Alana Saenz as its Fall 2018 CMS Outstanding Musicians.
The Outstanding Musicians were chosen by audience votes during the final fall 2018 recitals.
“We congratulate our Fall 2018 CMS Outstanding Musicians. We have big hopes and dreams for all of our students and love to share their accomplishments with the community,” Community Music School Director Jivka Duke said. “We look forward to an exciting spring 2019 semester when we will be launching our career track program. In addition to orchestra and individual lessons on various instruments and voice, we will also be hosting our annual Spring Festival and Concerto Competition.”
Byrd lives in Amite. He is a high school senior home-schooled since first grade and plans to attend Southeastern in fall 2019. He has been playing the piano since he was 8 years old, Duke said, but became serious about it at 12. In his spare time, he makes electronic music and enjoys reading.
A resident of Wilmer, Blades is 12 and attends Jewel M. Sumner Middle School. He is an A-honor roll student and participates in the Talented Art program. He received his first violin at 4 after asking for one for Christmas. Blades began taking lessons at 5, Duke said, but soon decided he was not quite ready to play and resumed lessons in 2016. He enjoys playing the violin, drawing and model airplane building. He is an active member of his church youth group at First United Methodist Church of Amite and wants to be a pilot or an orthodontist when he grows up.
Fulks lives in Albany and is a third-grade gifted student at University View Academy, a virtual school. She recently began taking piano lessons. When not learning or playing the piano, Fulks enjoys competitive gymnastics, reading, learning about science and spending time with her family.
Miranda lives in Hammond and attends Albany High School. She has been playing the piano for nine years and the bassoon for four years. She plays piccolo in Albany’s marching band, bassoon in their concert band, and has played bassoon with various honor bands throughout high school, including Southeastern’s Invitational, LMEA All-State, District and Parish honor bands. Additionally, Miranda has played with the Louisiana Youth Orchestras for six years. She participates in the Livingston Parish Talented Arts Programs for music, visual arts and theater. She is also involved with The New Octavians community theater troupe.
Saenz is a third-grade student at Magnolia Trace Elementary in Mandeville. She has been a member of the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra for two years, has played violin for three years, piano for two years, and is a member of the third-grade choir at Magnolia Trace Elementary. In November, Saenz performed as a soloist with the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra, where she played Vivaldi’s concerto for two violins in A minor along with her brother Brennan Saenz, who is also a violinist. She is a straight-A student, and her mom said she is quite the perfectionist. She loves to read, draw and spend time with her family.
For information about CMS programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit southeastern.edu/cms.