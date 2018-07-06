BR.livairport.111017
Buy Now

Parish officials and members of the Garry Lewis family stand with a newly erected sign that marks the location of the soon-to-be constructed Livingston Executive Airport, located just south of Interstate 12 near the Satsuma exit. Pictured left to right are: Dana Rushing, Livingston Parish Airport District vice chairman; Jimmy Watson, Town of Walker mayor; James Wascom, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Jerry Lobell, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Robert Beard, Lewis Properties manager; Barry Wall, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Anthony Marino, GEC consultant; Jerri Bankston, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Mike Erwin, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Michael Hixson, Michael Baker International aviation operations manager; Mike Vaughn; Lewis family member; Delia A. Taylor, Livingston Parish Airport District chairwoman; Lewis Family members Sheila Goins, Drake Lewis and Stephanie Lewis; Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish President; Lewis Family members Michael Parascandolo, Lydia Parascandolo, Carrie Parascandolo, Gayle Lewis, Garry Lewis and Rodney Lewis; Lucien Cutrera, LJC consultant; Andree Miller, representative for Congressman Garret Graves; All Suggs, Jr., Timberland manager; David McCreary, Town of Livingston mayor; and David Bennett, executive director of the Livingston Economic Development Council.

 Courtesy Photo

The Livingston Parish Airport is inching closer to reality with environmental studies underway, said Delia Taylor, chairwoman of the Livingston Parish Airport District Board.

"It’s moving forward. It's just a very deliberate process,” Taylor said Friday.

She said the airport has commissioned an environmental assessment from Michael Baker International, and most of the fieldwork has been completed. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has kicked in $300,000 to pay for the study, she said. 

"Once that is complete, we’ll be qualified to request federal funding," Taylor said.

The proposed airport got a boost last fall when developer Garry Lewis donated 242 acres of land in Satsuma. That land can serve as the location for the general aviation airport and as a match for future federal funding, Taylor said.

"We've made a lot of progress in the last year," Taylor said.

The proposed airport would serve private aircraft. Taylor said there is no time frame yet for construction.

Follow Caroline Grueskin on Twitter, @cgrueskin.

View comments