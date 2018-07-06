The Livingston Parish Airport is inching closer to reality with environmental studies underway, said Delia Taylor, chairwoman of the Livingston Parish Airport District Board.
"It’s moving forward. It's just a very deliberate process,” Taylor said Friday.
She said the airport has commissioned an environmental assessment from Michael Baker International, and most of the fieldwork has been completed. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has kicked in $300,000 to pay for the study, she said.
"Once that is complete, we’ll be qualified to request federal funding," Taylor said.
The proposed airport got a boost last fall when developer Garry Lewis donated 242 acres of land in Satsuma. That land can serve as the location for the general aviation airport and as a match for future federal funding, Taylor said.
"We've made a lot of progress in the last year," Taylor said.
The proposed airport would serve private aircraft. Taylor said there is no time frame yet for construction.