THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Microsoft Word: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to create text-based documents using Microsoft Word, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening and printing documents in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Holiday Family Movie Night: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Starry November Night: 6 p.m., Hammond Downtown Development District.
SATURDAY
Thankful Saturday: 10 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.
Science Explo: 10 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Gobble Gobble Fun: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
An Old Fashioned Family Christmas: 6 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library. We will be making old-fashioned Christmas ornaments and paper chains, watching Frosty's Winter Wonderland and enjoying hot cocoa and treats.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
ONGOING
Louisiana Renaissance Festival: 9:45 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe and educational. Through Dec. 9. larf.net.