Jenny & Tweety bathroom mural.JPG

Holy Ghost Catholic School art teachers Tweety Bachemin and Jenny Brown painted a mural for the school. They will be painting inspirational quotes and Bible verses throughout the school to promote a positive and friendly environment.

 Provided photo

Holy Ghost Catholic School art teachers Tweety Bachemin and Jenny Brown are painting art and inspirational quotes and Bible verses throughout the school to promote a positive and friendly environment.

View comments