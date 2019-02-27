HAMMOND — June Williams, associate professor of counseling at Southeastern Louisiana University, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the International Chi Sigma Iota Jane E. Myers Lifetime Mentor Award.
Chi Sigma Iota is an international honor society that values academic and professional excellence in counseling.
Throughout her career, Myers served as a mentor to others in the counseling profession. The Jane E. Myers Lifetime Mentor Award was established to recognize society members who demonstrate exceptional commitment to mentoring others.
“June Williams epitomizes all the qualities that the Jane E. Myers Lifetime Mentor Award represents. She is a wonderful colleague who actively mentors her peers,” said Jacqueline Guendouzi, head of Southeastern's Department of Health and Human Sciences. “Her commitment to students is unfailing, and she goes beyond the call of duty to foster caring, competent and successful student-counselors."
A resident of Kenner, Williams has been a member of the Southeastern faculty since 1995. She is a member of the American Counseling Association, the Louisiana Counseling Association, the Louisiana College Counseling Association, and Chi Sigma Iota, having served a term as president in all four organizations. She has also served on the Licensed Professional Counselors Board of Examiners and the editorial review board for the Journal of College Counseling.