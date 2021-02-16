HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University is reminding its students to sign up to receive Southeastern Emergency Alert System notices via phone, text or email addresses in addition to SLU email accounts, which are automatically registered.
Registration is free and takes a minute or two to complete. Students, faculty and staff can register for the system by visiting southeastern.edu/about/safe_campus/alert/.
The system is tested periodically to ensure successful message delivery but is otherwise used exclusively for emergency notices, including weather-related campus closures.
The Southeastern Emergency Alert System is one facet of campus safety and emergency preparedness, the university said. Information on all the endeavors can be found at southeastern.edu/safecampus.
Part of the plan includes sirens across campus that will sound in the event of an emergency.
“If you hear the sirens, check your device for information on the current situation,” said Sam Domiano, vice president of Administration and Finance. “Communications will come via email and also via text and phone for those who have registered for those additional delivery methods.”
Visit the southeastern.edu homepage for information about situations developing on campus or weather-related warnings and updates.
An emergency response quick guide is available online at southeastern.edu/resources/policies/policy_detail/emergency_procedures.html.