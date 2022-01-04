The Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau has received national recognition for its “Come See Us” social media video.
Tangi Tourism was awarded the Telly Award for Tourism for the video inviting people to visit Tangipahoa Parish after the first COVID-19 shutdown.
“We are honored to be awarded the Telly,” said TPCVB Executive Director Carla Tate. “Our award-winning video gave hope and encouragement to our tourism and business community following the first COVID-19 shutdown.”
Tate said TPCVB works with the Tangipahoa Parish Government and local municipalities to promote Tangipahoa Parish for leisure, sports, and business travelers.
The concept and video were created by local marketing and public relations professional Nick Gagliano, of the Gagliano Group.
“There was so much angst and uncertainty, we needed a message that gave hope and recognized the sacrifices of the Tangipahoa Parish community,” said Gagliano.
Gagliano shot 17 segments across the parish in one day while practicing social distancing with the film crew and participants.
“It was a challenge, but after editing the final spot, I knew this was an award-winning video.”
Gagliano entered the spot in the national Telly Awards, and he received word in August, that the video would be recognized in the Non-Broadcast: Travel and Tourism Division.
The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.
“As we continue to move forward in 2021 and plan for 2022, our mission remains the same. We are committed to promoting Tangipahoa Parish as a destination for visitors who want to experience our unique brand of Southern Hospitality,” said Tate.