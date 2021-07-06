Kaitlyn Norman, of Springfield High School, and Michael “Konnor” Graham, of Hammond High Magnet School, have been named North Oaks Sports Medicine’s “Student-Athletes of the Year” for 2020-2021, based on the number of votes received via an online poll.
The public poll was conducted June 3-18 on North Oaks Health System’s website www.northoaks.org, and the North Oaks Sports Instagram account @NorthOaksSports.
Both were previously nominated by their coaches and selected by North Oaks Sports Medicine’s certified athletic trainers and North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center’s team of providers for recognition as student-athletes of the 2021 spring season.
With a 4.1 GPA, Springfield High School graduate and Student of the Year Norman belonged to the Bulldogs basketball and track and field teams since her freshman year. A participant in Southeastern Louisiana University’s Upward Bound program, Norman will attend Xavier University in New Orleans on an academic scholarship this fall.
While in high school, Norman’s track and field events included the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x200-meter relay and the 4x100-meter relay. As captain of the basketball team, she averaged 10 points per game and led her team to the third round of playoffs for the first time in school history this year. Norman also was named to the All-District 2A second team this year.
“Kaitlyn leads by example in every aspect of her daily life, from academics and athletics to community service,” said Bulldogs track and field coach Storm Reeves.
Hammond High honor student Graham is a rising junior who completed his sophomore year with a 4.0 GPA. He plays football and has pitched and played first base for the past two years.
With four home runs and 12 doubles this past season, Graham had a .386 batting average and .522 on base percentage. In 38 innings pitched, he had 55 strikeouts.
“Konnor works hard and stays after practice to get in extra time,” said baseball coach Michael Rutland. “He maintains a 4.0 GPA while playing two sports and encouraging his teammates, as well as other students along the way.”