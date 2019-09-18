LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Jeff Beatty received a 2019 Law Enforcement Officer Distinguished Service Awards at the Louisiana Bankers Association Annual Security Meeting.
“Since the flood of August 2016, Detective Beatty has been assigned 1,187 reports and has recovered $521,347.46 in property. In 2018 alone, Detective Beatty was assigned 464 reports, made 72 arrests and issued 36 active warrants. During one of these investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was able to seize just over $600,000 in cash,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
“Louisiana banks are fortunate to work with highly professional law enforcement officials as we all work to end financial crimes. The working relationship between the bankers and all levels of law enforcement is admirable. We appreciate what the bank security officers do in our banks and we thank the law enforcement officials for their support,” said Robert Taylor, LBA chief executive officer.
Each year, LBA recognizes outstanding law enforcement officers who assist banks with the investigation of financial crimes, according to a news release. The award recipients are nominated by bankers from across the state.