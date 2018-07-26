LIVINGSTON — A crowded courtroom fell silent Thursday when Michelle Ramsey stood at a podium to talk about her sons.

The oldest, 6-year-old Khaiden Ramsey, had just learned to ride a bicycle without training wheels. Samuel Shropshire, 4, had deep dimples and a "firecracker personality."

Criminal defendants with routine business before Judge Doug Hughes, and the relatives of the little boys killed, leaned forward to listen. They sniffled and dabbed at their tears while Ramsey spoke. Jerry Ervin III stood nearby, staring at his hands.

The first time Ramsey saw Ervin, he had just killed the boys while driving drunk along Louisiana 447 south of Walker. She looked forward to Thursday being the last time.

Hughes sentenced Ervin to 19 years in prison after the Denham Springs man pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of first-degree negligent injuring. Hughes found the sentence too light.

"I would have hoped for him to spend the rest of his life behind bars," Ramsey said after the hearing. "But if that's what the law says, that's what will happen."

In court, Ramsey said her family's life changed forever on April 10, 2016.

"My baby boys gained angel wings, and for my family and I, we were left to figure out how to live our lives without them physically being here," she said.

Hughes, a 21st Judicial District Judge, sentenced Ervin to seven years for each of the boys and five years for the people he injured.

According to police, the sad turn of events began about 8:45 p.m. that day when another driver, Travis Rose, dropped a trash compactor from his pickup as he was entering the highway south of Walker. Rose, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent, left the object in the road. Adult drivers are considered impaired if their blood alcohol level is 0.08 percent or higher.

About a minute later, Ramsey, who said she was driving home to Baton Rouge from a housewarming party, crashed her car into the compactor.

Ramsey and her three children climbed out of the car, and a father and teenage son who live nearby came to help out, placing traffic triangles on the road to warn oncoming traffic until help arrived, according to police.

About 15 minutes later, Ervin, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent, came crashing through the safety triangles in his SUV. His car partially left the roadway and, as he attempted to get back on the road, he slammed into the two little boys and Donovan Alipio, the teenager who came out to help. Alipio was thrown into the ditch and severely injured.

Ramsey and her older daughter, Kaylee Ramsey, were also injured, according to police.

Khaiden, she said, was an intelligent young kid. Known to everyone as "Toodie" or "Tu," he had recently placed second in the state chess tournament. He picked up Spanish quickly as a student at Baton Rouge FLAIM elementary school and was apt to adopt anyone as a "cousin" within 5 minutes of meeting them.

"Two weeks before the accident, Khaiden had just learned to ride his bicycle without training wheels, and he was super excited about that," Ramsey said.

Ramsey also described the pain of burying her children and never getting to share special moments with them, like their birthdays and sporting events.

"It's hard walking into our home and knowing they will not be there to greet me, or waking up in the middle of the night and not finding where they have snuck into my bed and are tucked by my side," she said. "It's hard going to a cemetery just to touch a wall and pray the wind blows, just to let you know they are there."

Ervin, who was dressed in a tattered denim shirt, also took to the podium at the front of the courtroom to speak. He turned towards the victims, head slightly down, and begged their forgiveness.

"I am very truly sorry," Ervin said.

According to a pre-sentence investigation filed in his court record, Ervin is a heavy machine operator and is the primary earner in his family, which includes his wife, two stepchildren and a toddler son.

He has previous misdemeanor arrests for marijuana possession, but no previous counts of drunken driving, according to the report.

Family members and his employer wrote statements to the court supporting him.

Rose pleaded no contest last year to aggravated obstruction of a roadway and first offense driving while intoxicated, said Autumn Payton, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office. Rose was sentenced to five years in prison, she said.

Hughes ordered that Ervin's seven-year vehicular homicide sentences be served consecutively. He ordered five years each for the negligent injury charges, to be served concurrent to one another but consecutive to the vehicular homicide sentences.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Belser prosecuted the case. Attorney Glenn Westmoreland represented Ervin.