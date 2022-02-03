A man was arrested after authorities tracked him down for a parole violation only to discover what appeared to be an operation to manufacture counterfeit money when they arrived to take him into custody, the Livingston Parish Sheriff said.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole to find Trenton Underwood on Thursday, the sheriff's office said. Underwood, who was wanted for probation violations, attempted to run away when authorities arrived at a residence in the 29000 block of Leach Lane in Denham Springs, but was quickly arrested.
While at the scene, deputies noticed items "commonly used in the manufacturing of counterfeit currency," according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The case became a financial crimes investigation, with a search warrant yielding scanners, ink, paper, 60 uncut sheets of printed counterfeit U.S. currency and $1,290 of processed counterfeit U.S. currency.
Underwood was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer and several drug counts.