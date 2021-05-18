HAMMOND — Three area physicians are serving on the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Executive Committee for 2021.
These officers were appointed by their peers and will serve as liaisons between the medical staff and the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Managers.
Serving as chief of staff is physiatrist Rishi Pathak. Pathak joined the North Oaks medical staff in the fall of 2018. He came to North Oaks from Johns Hopkins Hospital at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, where he was educated as a fellow in spinal cord injury medicine. He earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine on Grand Cayman. He then completed an internship in general surgery through Exempla St. Joseph’s in Denver and a residency through Wayne State University in Detroit Medical Center at the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.
Members-at-large include family medicine physician H.A. “Rowdy” Valdes and internal medicine physician Susan Zacharia.
Valdes is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He carried out an internship and residency through the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He joined the North Oaks medical staff in 1999.
Zacharia earned her medical degree from the Universidad Tecnologica de Santiago in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She completed an internship and residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and joined the North Oaks medical staff in 1995.