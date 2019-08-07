When doors open Friday, Livingston Parish school officials expect the number of students in classrooms to match or exceed the pre-2016 flood enrollment numbers for the first time.

The catastrophic deluge that inundated 19 schools in the district in August of 2016 left ripples that saw the district shut down for weeks and students in temporary facilities for months. Some schools are still not completely renovated or have been condemned.

Families had to leave their homes, taking with them many of the students and teachers who made up the district, and some never returned. It was a huge impact that after three years is finally seeing recuperation.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said at a school board meeting last week that between 300 and 400 students had enrolled just last week alone, bringing the total enrollment number to 25,479 students as of last Thursday.

He said he expects families to continue enrolling students into the first few weeks of the school year.

"It's really an exciting start for me this year to know that for at least this time we've moved past that and recovered from that," Murphy told the board. "It's a testament to this board, the management it took to get through that, and it's a testament to our communities and our people in bringing back Livingston Parish stronger than ever."

School board president Buddy Mincey, whose district covers the most heavily-inundated Denham Springs area, said he believes the growth is a mix of displaced families coming back to the area and new development spurring residents to move to the area replacing the families that didn't return.

"I think we do have people that are coming back but we've also had people who have permanently left so others have taken their place," he said. "I think they're coming here because of our school system, which has been and remains the economic driver for our parish and I believe the majority of the influx is a direct relation to that."

Livingston Parish achieved high marks in LEAP scores this year, which determines strength in English, Math and Social Studies, coming out tied with Plaquemines Parish for the fifth best marks across the state. LEAP tests were given to grades 3-8 in April and May.

School board member David "Bo" Graham, echoed Mincey's statements, saying he believes the district would've been leaps and bounds ahead if the flood had not happened, but nonetheless he thinks the district's reputation will keep it on an upward trajectory.

"I think from our reputation in the past as such a good school system that people who had a chance to come back did that, you know, the first chance they got for some of them," Graham said. "We were growing anyway (before the flood) so this has set us back a few years but hopefully now we're back on track."

Of the 19 district sites that flooded, 16 of those had been restored to pre-flood status as of July 2018. The other three were determined by FEMA to be substantially-damaged and require a more in-depth remediation process.