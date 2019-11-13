Entergy maps show thousands of customers are without power as an arctic blast brought record-low temperatures to Louisiana Wednesday morning.

In Tangipahoa Parish, the outages stretch across I-55 between Independence and Loranger, at one point affecting nearly 7,000 customers.

Schools in Tangipahoa Parish have been delayed two hours.

"There will be a two-hour delay start for the schools listed above due to power issues," the school system said. "The district will utilize the School Messenger system to notify the affected families of the change in the Wednesday start time, and updates will be posted on the district website and social media channels."

Entergy says crews are working to determine the cause of the power outage.

Bitterly cold temperatures swept across Louisiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning—breaking a 112-year record. A hard freeze warning remains in effect in 8 a.m., forecasters say.

In Orleans Parish, over 4,500 are without power Wednesday morning. Click here to view all outages across Louisiana.

Two weeks ago, a single falling tree in Hammond set back Entergy's effort to restore power to the thousands of customers whose lines went out during the unexpectedly strong gusts of post-Tropical Storm Olga this past weekend.