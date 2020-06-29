After more than a month delay due to the coronavirus, the Denham Springs High School class of 2020 took to the football field for commencement.
The class that started its high school career with a halt in classes due to the 2016 flood, ended high school taking online classes from their homes, as the governor closed schools in mid-March.
Usually held at Southeastern Louisiana University, graduation was moved and delayed because of Covid-19.
Before the ceremony, the graduates met in the school gym, singing their alma mater before donning masks for their march to the football field, behind the school.