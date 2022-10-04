Pumpkins are here
Walker has opened its Pumpkin Patch. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the Challenger’s Field area.
Over 1,800 pumpkins in unique shapes, sizes and colors will be available for purchase, with proceeds dedicated to the Walker Challenger’s Program.
Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, https://www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. There's a lot going on at Mrs. Heather's, from picking your own pumpkin from the field to learning how pumpkins grow. Also, kids can paint a pumpkin (weekends only), weigh and measure a pumpkin and test their skills in hay and corn mazes. The patch will be open through Sunday, Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
Honor your hero
Do you have a loved one who is a veteran or active military? You can honor your hero by having a banner made and displayed throughout Walker in November.
Banners are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The banners are 2½ feet by 4½ feet.
The deadline to order is Oct. 17. Visit https://geauxsevenbsm.com/donate to order. Direct questions to g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.
Breast cancer awareness campaign
In support of breast cancer awareness, the Livingston Police Department will begin an annual endeavor to help raise money for research, and honor those who have had breast cancer.
During October, officers will wear pink badges on their uniforms in support of this mission.
To raise money, the department is asking for a $25 or more donation. In response, a pink vinyl ribbon with the last name of honorees will be displayed in the rear window of police units throughout October.
Honorees' names will also be listed on a plaque and hung inside the Livingston Town Hall during a reception Oct. 27. At the reception, donors and honorees can meet the officer whose unit displayed their pink ribbon throughout the month.
Also during this reception, the Livingston Police Department will present a check to the Susan G. Komen foundation, and attendees will get to hear from those who have been affected by breast cancer.
Donations can be made at townoflivingston.com/thin-pink-line. The donation amount can be entered there as well as the honoree's name.
Upcoming activities
Through Oct. 22: Traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” at Old City Hall in Denham Springs. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512. In the next week, special programs include:
- Oct. 6: “Vote Denied: Rebels, Freedmen, and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana 1812-1950,” a look at the victims and perpetrators of disenfranchisement, from the Louisiana Constitution of 1812 through the mid-20th century, by Sam Hyde of SLU
- Oct. 12: “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 2,” voting rights struggles during the civil rights movement, by Daniel Landry
Book Festival returns to library
The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the library's Main Branch in Livingston. The annual book festival, returning after a pandemic hiatus, celebrates books, literacy and Livingston Parish. Activities include author discussions, book signings, live music and free food provided by the library.