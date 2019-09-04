More than 200 professionals in preservation-based commercial district revitalization will gather in Hammond Sept. 11-13 for the Destination Downtown conference, sponsored by Main Street organizations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.
The conference at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, is open to anyone interested in learning about the Main Street program. The registration fee is $125.
“Historic downtowns are the heart of any community, and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put back into productive reuse," Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "Visitors and tourists visit a town to learn about its history, experience its culture, and to see its historic landmarks.”
Activities on the first day of the conference will include a walking tour of Hammond’s downtown and its historic architecture and buildings transformed into mixed-use spaces; a guided tour through nearby Ponchatoula; and a Global Wildlife safari.
Concurrent sessions include information on aligning a town's plan to the community’s vision, strengthening the town's volunteer base; website development; clarifying the message to attract citizens; and diversifying revenue sources.
Communities involved in Louisiana Main Street include Abbeville, Bastrop, Columbia, Crowley, Denham Springs, DeRidder, Donaldsonville, Eunice, Franklin, Hammond, Homer, Houma, Kenner, Leesville, Minden, Monroe, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Iberia, New Roads, Opelousas, Plaquemine, Ponchatoula, Ruston, Slidell, Springhill, St. Francisville, St. Martinville, Thibodaux, Winnsboro and, in New Orleans, the Broad Street, North Rampart Street, O.C. Haley Boulevard, and Old Algiers areas.